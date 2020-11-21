Backpacking with Brooke: Roanoke Mountain

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Mountain overlook is about a 2 mile round trip hike that is a great way to start the morning! You’ll park off the Blue Ridge Parkway right at the Roanoke Mountain Road intersection. Cars are not allowed to drive up here, but it is a pretty popular path to walk on.

We went on a gorgeous November day, where the leaves hadn’t fallen off the trees yet. The path is wide and paved, so there was no trouble walking to the top. Except for the fact that it was really steep at some parts.

With each turn up the road, the view through the trees got prettier and prettier. As we came upon the overlook, you can see the mountains start to pop up in front of you.

The view was amazing, and the overlook had photos that showed what mountains were where- you could even see the tip of the Mill Mountain Star from the top. What a beautiful sunny day to enjoy the leaves.