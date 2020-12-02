34ºF

Sports

Huff’s 13 lead No. 15 Virginia past St. Francis (Pa), 76-51

Kihei Clark did not start (coaches decision)

Hank Kurz, Associated Press

Tags: Cavaliers Basketball, University of Virginia, Wahoos, Cavaliers
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) dunks the ball in front of St. Francis forward Mark Flagg (42) during the first home game of the season Tuesday in Charlottesville, Va.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) dunks the ball in front of St. Francis forward Mark Flagg (42) during the first home game of the season Tuesday in Charlottesville, Va. (ANDREW SHURTLEFF, THE DAILY PROGRESS)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Jay Huff scored 13 points and No. 15 Virginia rebounded from a stunning loss to San Francisco with a 76-51 victory over Saint Francis (Pa.). Kadin Shedrick had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cavaliers, who won their 24th consecutive home opener. Sam Hauser added 11 points and Trey Murphy had 10. Bryce Laskey led the Red Flash with 12 points and Mark Flagg had 11. Virginia put this one away quickly, opening a 21-4 lead before the game was eight minutes old.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.