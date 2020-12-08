High School hoops practice opens with restrictions

Roanoke, Va. – Monday marked the first day of basketball practice for the abbreviated VHSL winter season. But the Roanoke-Alleghany zone remaining in Phase 2 restrictions, practices are underway at schools including Patrick Henry with limitations. This also means less time for tryouts. Schools wait for the metrics to calm down in order to proceed with games, possibly later this month.

”It’s COVID now and nobody knows what the future holds so we’re going to go at it with what we’re allowed to do and capable of doing and we’re going to make the best of it,” Patriots head coach Jack Esworthy says.

The original VHSL guidelines marked December 21st as the first basketball game date, while other winter sports could begin competition on December 28th.