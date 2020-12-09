Virginia-Michigan State game postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Cavaliers’ program

ROANOKE, Va. – No. 18 Virginia’s ACC/B1G Challenge contest against No. 4 Michigan State originally scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.

This comes as the school announced late Tuesday night that there are COVID-19 related issues within the Cavaliers’ program. This becomes the second game part of the ACC/B1G Challenge that was scheduled for Wednesday to be postponed. Louisville’s matchup with Wisconsin was also postponed.

The status of Virginia’s home game with William & Mary on Sunday, Dec. 13 is now to be determined.