Lord Botetourt football sends seven players to next level

DALEVILLE, Va. – Lord Botetourt is notorious for sending multiple athletes to the next level each year, and this year’s Early Signing Day was no different.

Due to inclement weather, the Cavaliers’ signing day was moved from Wednesday to Thursday. Seven players on the Lord Botetourt football team put pen to paper:

Kyle Arnholt (OLB): Appalachian State

Colston Powers (OL): Appalachian State

Troy Everett (OL): Appalachian State

Zach Horton (LB): JMU

Frank Sawyers (OL): Bluefield State

Bryson Oliver (TE): Charleston Southern University

Head Coach Jamie Harless said he was proud of his players and hopes everyone can see what they can do in February.

“Fortunately for us in the last three years, we’ve got to play 42 games in the last three years,” Harless said. “These kids have actually played four whole seasons of football in the last three years, I’m very hopeful that we’re going to play and I’m very optimistic that we will play. But if we don’t, to think of the accomplishments this group has had, it’s still going to be a great feeling.”