Liberty leads Coastal Carolina at halftime of Cure Bowl, 17-13

No. 23 Liberty is off to a great start in the Cure Bowl in Orlando against No. 9 Coastal Carolina, as the Flames have taken a 17-13 lead at halftime.

Malik Willis rushed for two touchdowns in the first quarter, one from five yards out to give Liberty a 7-0 lead with 6:59 left in the first and another on a 6-yard touchdown run with six seconds remaining in the opening quarter to give the Flames a 14-0 lead.

Liberty (9-1) is trying to end a bid for a perfect regular season by Coastal Carolina (10-0).