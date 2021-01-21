William Byrd sweeps track tri-meets

Vinton, Va. – William Byrd swept an area tri-meet against Glenvar and Cave Spring on Wednesday. Byrd’s Chloe Harilla won the long jump withg a leap of 15 feet two inches. In the Boys 1000 meter run, Byrd’s Keaton Brand won the race. On the girls side, Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes crossed the finish line first in 3:11. And in the girls 55 meter dash, it was another Byrd victory. This time the Terriers DSela Beatty hit the tape with a time of 7.79 seconds.

Girls scoring: 7 events

1 William Byrd High School 25 13 0 0 3 0 9 0

2 Glenvar High School 19 5 9 0 5 0 0 0

3 Cave Spring High School 16 0 8 0 0 8 0 0

Boys scoring: 7 events

1 William Byrd High School 29 9 8 0 3 4 5 0

2 Cave Spring High School 20 1 9 0 5 5 0 0

3 Glenvar High School 9 8 1 0 0 0 0 0