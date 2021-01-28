Upcoming Virginia Tech football schedule features trip to West Virginia, hosting Notre Dame

The Virginia Tech Hokies take the field against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on November 21, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – We now know what the 2021 slate has in store for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The highlights of the season include a trip to Morgantown on Sept. 18 to face West Virginia, as well as hosting Notre Dame in Blacksburg on Oct. 9.

This season will mark the first time the Hokies have played in Morgantown since 2005. The last Black Diamond Trophy game was played at FedEx Field in 2017, where Virginia Tech won 31-24.

In all, the Hokies will play seven games in Lane Stadium and five games on the road.

While the majority of Tech’s games will be played on Saturdays, there are two games played during the workweek on the schedule.

The season opener against UNC will be on either Thursday, Sept. 2, or Friday, Sept. 3. The team’s game at Boston College will be played on Friday, Nov. 5.

Outside of ACC Coastal Divison opponents (Miami, Georgia Tech, Duke, Virginia, Pitt and North Carolina) the Hokies will face Syracuse and Boston College.

The season schedule also has Middle Tennessee State and Richmond on the slate.

Here’s the full season schedule: