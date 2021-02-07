Sam Hauser scores 23 as No. 14 Virginia beats Pitt 73-66

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Sam Hauser scored 10 of his 23 points during a key second-half stretch, and No. 14 Virginia pulled away from Pittsburgh for a 73-65 victory. Hauser, Jay Huff and Tomas Woldetensae all hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a 23-9 surge that turned a 36-all game into a 59-45 lead for the Cavaliers. Woldetensae had 14 points and Huff finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

“There were stretches of good ball but it I just didn’t like how I thought unsound we were and yielded, that is kind of the word we’ve been using, to make that closer after we had built that lead. Also credit to Pittsburgh’s scrap and their ability to put pressure on the rim but we hung in there and certainly grateful for the victory,” said Virginia head coach Tony Bennett.

“Yes, it’s hard to stay confident and ready to go once your name is called, but I’m always happy when the guys produce and win game because at the end of the day, it’s about the team and winning,” said Cavaliers guard Tomas Woldentensae.

Virginia has won nine of its last 10, all against ACC competition.