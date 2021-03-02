10 Strong Poll: Ranking the area’s top high school football teams

High school football is back and that means the 10 Strong Poll returns!

This season marks the poll’s fourth year and for those unfamiliar with what we do, it’s similar to the AP Top 25 poll.

Here at 10 News, we have six people vote for who they feel the top area teams are. Those independent polls are then combined each week to produce the 10 Strong Poll.

While only 10 teams make the poll each week, we also show you which teams received votes, so you're able to see if your team is poised to rise into the top 10.

Now that all of our teams have played at least one game, it’s time to see who starts the season atop the poll.

In this first poll, we had four different teams receive a No. 1 vote: Lord Botetourt, Salem, Patrick Henry and Pulaski County.

Leading this week’s poll is Lord Botetourt, coming off a 70-6 win over G.W. Danville. This week, LB travels down to Roanoke to take on William Fleming.

At No. 2, it’s Heritage, coming off a commanding 62-7 win against Liberty. This week, Heritage takes on Amherst County.

Our No. 3 team has already played two games. The Salem Spartans beat Christiansburg 35-13 and now host Patrick Henry this week.

That brings us right to our No. 4 team, Patrick Henry, also 2-0, the Patriots blanked Blacksburg en route to a 56-0 victory.

At 5, Appomattox County is 1-0, having beaten Altavista 42-6, they now take on William Campbell.

At 6, the Pulaski County Cougars, one of five teams in the poll at 2-0, face Christiansburg this week.

Back out to the Seminole District for our No. 7 Jefferson Forest Cavaliers, who this week will face Liberty Christian Academy.

At No. 8, now 2-0 Narrows beat Parry McCluer 32-0 Monday and is off this week.

No. 9 sits Galax who will host Grayson County.

Rounding out the poll is 2-0 Carroll County who this week takes on the Giles Spartans.

Here’s a look at the other 15 teams that received votes in our poll this week, along with their corresponding point totals:

Franklin County (25), James River (25), William Byrd (16), Brookville (11), Rockbridge County (10), Radford (9), Giles (9), Amherst County (6), Glenvar (6), Auburn (5), William Fleming (3), William Campbell (3), Halifax County (2), Roanoke Catholic (1), Chilhowie (1)