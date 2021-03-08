Patrick Henry wrestler Rico Harrington commits to George Mason

ROANOKE, Va. – “I guess I’ll just be a Patriot again.”

Patrick Henry senior wrestler Rico Harrington committed to hit the mats in Fairfax for George Mason University. While this PH Patriot didn’t get to see competition his senior season (the school didn’t participate in wrestling this school year), he’s excited to reach a lifelong goal when he suits up as a George Mason Patriot.

“I’ve been dreaming of being able to wrestle in college since I was six when I first started wrestling,” said Harrington.

“I’ve been in the sport for a minute and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do and it means a lot that I have that opportunity to do something not many people have.”

As a freshman, Harrington placed third in the VHSL State Wrestling Championships and continued to get better. His sophomore season, he captured the State Championship in the 152 weight class and did the same during his junior year in the 170 weight class.

Rico Harrington captured two state championships in his 3 years of competition with Patrick Henry (WSLS)

Harrington says he was considering a variety of school before deciding on George Mason.

“Mason just touched me differently because it’s a nice area near Washington D.C. and Maryland. I can go to Delaware. I have the opportunity to travel and meet new people,” Harrington said.

During his 3 years of competition, Harrington compiled a record of 118-9.

“It was just a lot of time and dedication put into what I’ve achieved thus far. It wasn’t handed to me. Nothing is ever handed to you in life.”