Going dancing: Virginia Tech tabbed as a 10 seed for NCAA Tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – During Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show, it was announced that Virginia Tech would be a 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

This will mark the Hokies’ 12th appearance in the ‘Big Dance’, after making three consecutive trips from 2017-2019 under Buzz Williams. The first two trips resulted in first-round losses to Wisconsin and Alabama, while in 2019, Virginia Tech reached the Sweet Sixteen where they fell 75-73 to the Duke Blue Devils who were led by Zion Williamson and R.J. Barrett.

ACC Coach of the Year, Mike Young, guided the Hokies to a record of 15-6 and a No. 3 seed in the ACC Tournament. It was the first time since the field expanded to 15 teams that Virginia Tech had earned a double-bye and only the second time in school history they had received the three seed. The Hokies lineup features All-ACC Second Team member Keve Aluma and All-ACC Honorable Mention, Tyrece Radford.

Virginia Tech will open play on Friday against 7 seed Florida State in the first round.