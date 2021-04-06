Baylor dominates Gonzaga in historic NCAA Championship game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 05: MaCio Teague #31 of the Baylor Bears reacts in the second half of the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 05, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – History was made Monday night as the Baylor Bears were crowned 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Champions, beating the Gonzaga Bulldogs, 86-70.

This win by Baylor marks their first-ever NCAA Tournament Championship in the history of the school’s men’s basketball program.

The Bears were led by Jared Butler and MaCio Teague, scoring 22 and 19 points respectfully. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs had three players scoring in the double digits, including Jalen Suggs who totaled 22 points, and Drew Timme and Corey Kispert who tallied 12 points each.

Monday night’s game resulted in Gonzaga’s first loss of the season.