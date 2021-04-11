Dbacks' Weaver has a no-hitter through 6 innings vs Reds

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX – Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver has a no-hitter through six innings, retiring the first 17 batters he faced against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

The 27-year-old Weaver had a perfect game through 5 2/3 innings Sunday but hit Alex Blandino with a pitch with two outs in the sixth. The right-hander retired Tyler Naquin on a strikeout to end the inning.

Weaver has given up a few hard-hit balls, including line drives by Joey Votto and Kyle Farmer that were snagged by shortstop Nick Ahmed. The Diamondbacks have a 7-0 lead.

Weaver has thrown 79 pitches, including 54 strikes. He's struck out seven. He's trying to bounce back from a tough 2020 season when he led the National League with nine losses and had a 6.58 ERA.

