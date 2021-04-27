Wheeler takes 1-hitter into 9th as Phillies deck Cards 2-1

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, April 26, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS – Zack Wheeler took a one-hit shutout into the ninth inning and Rhys Hoskins homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 on Monday night.

Hoskins’ seventh career multi-homer game and second this season helped the Phillies improve to 3-1 against St. Louis.

Wheeler (2-2) struck out nine and edged Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright in a classic pitchers’ duel that took just 2 hours, 22 minutes.

“I don’t think you’re going to see it that often. ... It was cool to see an old-fashioned ballgame,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “It was neat to watch.”

Wheeler retired his first 14 batters until Paul DeJong’s opposite-field single to right ended the streak in the fifth.

“When the command is there, it makes it easier,” Wheeler said. “Me and J.T. (Realmuto) were on the same page. It was a lot of fun.”

The right-hander helped himself with some quick thinking in the sixth. After a walk to Justin Williams opened the inning, Wainwright popped up a bunt.

Instead of catching it on the fly, Wheeler allowed the ball to fall at his feet. He picked it up and started a 1-6-4 double play to end the threat.

