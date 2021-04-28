Guerrero hits 3 HRs, slam off Scherzer, Jays beat Nats

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. follows through on a grand slam home run against the Washington Nationals during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 27, 2021, in Dunedin, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put on a power display that really impressed his Hall of Fame father.

Guerrero hit three home runs, including a grand slam and solo shot off Washington ace Max Scherzer, and had seven RBIs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Nationals 9-5 on Tuesday night.

“I’m feeling very blessed right now," Guerrero said. “Hitting two homers against a legend like that, it’s unbelievable what I’m feeling right now.”

Scherzer (1-2) joined Ivan Nova as the only pitchers to have allowed a homer to both Guerrero Jr. and his slugging father.

“What a day for my boy,” the senior Guerrero said on his Twitter account. “All the hard work is paying off.”

The senior Guerrero also went deep twice against Scherzer, in 2010 with Texas and 2011 with Baltimore in his final season. He finished with 449 homers but never had a three-homer game.

“Looking at Vladdy, he has a good eye,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He doesn't chase much as Senior. That's one big difference I've noticed already, he swings at strikes.”

Guerrero’s slam in the third put the Blue Jays ahead 4-3 and ended Scherzer’s scoreless streak at 19 innings.

