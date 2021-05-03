Alonso, Mets top Phillies 8-7 after replay reversal

New York Mets' Jonathan Villar, from left, Michael Conforto, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo and Jeff McNeil celebrate after a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, May 2, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA – Pete Alonso capped New York’s six-run eighth inning with a three-run double, and the Mets used a defensive meltdown by Philadelphia and a replay reversal to beat the Phillies 8-7 on Sunday night.

Michael Conforto snapped a tie with a bases-loaded walk against José Alvarado, driving in Jose Peraza, and Alonso followed with a liner off David Hale that split the gap in right-center and went all the way to the wall for an 8-4 lead.

“I don’t know if that’s a season-defining game tonight, but it is a momentum shifter,” Alonso said. “We got the ball rolling in the right direction. It was a gritty win."

Philadelphia got a run back in the ninth on Roman Quinn’s RBI triple. After a Matt Joyce walk, Rhys Hoskins hit an opposite-field drive off Edwin Díaz that was initially ruled a tying three-run homer first base umpire Jose Navas.

A replay review showed the ball hit the top railing of the fence on the out-of-town scoreboard in right, never clearing the wall itself. Hoskins was placed at second with a two-run double.

“They had clear evidence to turn it over. That’s what it was,” Hoskins said.

Díaz then departed with a back injury and Jeurys Familia struck out Bryce Harper on a high fastball, earning his first save.

Didi Gregorius and Andrew McCutchen homered for Philadelphia, and Hoskins had two hits and two RBIs. But Hoskins also had a memorable defensive miscue that led to a run for New York.

