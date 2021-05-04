Randle, Rose lead Knicks to win over Grizzlies

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) shoots ahead of Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, May 3, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Julius Randle scored 28 points, Derrick Rose added 25, converting 11 of 15 shots and the New York Knicks held off the Memphis Grizzlies 118-104 on Monday night.

RJ Barrett added 15 points for the Knicks.

Dillon Brooks scored 25 for Memphis, while rookie Desmond Bane added 22 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 15 points for the Grizzlies.

Memphis, which trailed by as many as 17 in the second half, tried to rally in the fourth quarter and cut the New York advantage to 101-96 with 5:28 left. Randle answered with a 3-pointer with 3:57 remaining.

But with Memphis still within five points as the game headed down the stretch, the Grizzlies received five technicals in a span of 18 seconds to seal the loss.

With the win, the Knicks are assured of their first winning record in a season since going 54-28 in 2012-13.

While the Knicks continued their successful run – winning their 12th in the last 13 – one of the prime spots of the four play-in teams in the West is becoming more elusive for Memphis. The loss was the Grizzlies fourth in the last five.

That New York run of games began on April 9 when they erased a double-digit deficit to defeat the Grizzlies 133-129 in overtime.