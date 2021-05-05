Cease stars with arm and bat as White Sox roll past Reds 9-0

Chicago White Sox Dylan Cease hits for a single during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI – Dylan Cease pitched one-hit ball for six innings, struck out 11 and amazingly got three hits in his first pro plate appearances as the Chicago White Sox routed the Cincinnati Reds 9-0 Tuesday night.

It was a historic night at the plate for Cease, who doubled and singled twice before getting pulled for a pinch-hitter.

Cease is the first American League pitcher since Jarrod Washburn in 2001 to have a three-hit game. He is the first White Sox pitcher with three hits in a game since Tom Bradley on May 14, 1972, against Baltimore, a year before the designated hitter came into play.

Cease (2-0) also became the second White Sox pitcher to have three or more hits and 10 or more strikeouts in a game, joining Red Faber on April 15, 1915, at St. Louis. Cease tied his career for strikeouts.

After the first pitch was delayed more than an hour by rain, the White Sox roughed up Jeff Hoffman (2-2) for three runs in the first.

Jose Abreu, who had two hits in his previous 19 at-bats, hit his sixth homer of the season. Abreu had a pair of hits and three RBIs as the White Sox for the eighth time in 11 games.

Cease's first career hit then loaded the bases and Tim Anderson delivered a two-run single. Anderson had two hits and drove in three runs.

Hoffman lasted 2 1/3 innings, his shortest outing of the season.