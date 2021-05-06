Salem Spartans hold picture day at Stadium

Salem, Va. – Salem’s victorious Spartans gathered back home at Salem Stadium on Wednesday afternoon to immortalize some more football history. The Spartans are coming off yet another state title tilt. Salem defeated Lake Taylor 28-20 to capture the Class 4 State football title, the school’s 10th in the program’s history. The Spartans finished the spring season 10-0 after the win in Norfolk. The title was the first for head coach Don Holter.

“Championships aren’t about one person. This is a great city this we live in and we’re a football city and our fans and our community we expect to be successful. And I don’t say that arrogantly I say it humbly. We try to be the best at everything we do and football is a huge part of that,” Holter says.



“I’ve been dreaming of it since I was 5 years old and just playing...I’ve been playing since I was 5 years old and it’s just amazing,” Salem senior wide receiver Shawn Collins says.