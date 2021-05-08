EC Glass lacrosse tradition, family approach leads to success

Lynchburg, Va. – Lynchburg and Campbell county schools have a rich history of impressive prep athletics. Tonight we spotlight a stellar spring sports program in E.C. Glass boys lacrosse team. In the last decade they’ve become a force to be reckoned with.

The Hilltoppers are no stranger to championship runs, and have become ‘usual suspects’ in the Class 4 playoffs. E.C. Glass took home the Class 4 state title in 2018, and state silver in 2017 and 2019. Glass rolled to 26 straight wins between their 2018-2019 seasons. And after a season away-the Hilltoppers are ready to pick up where they left off.

“We just try to create an environment here and a culture where we build relationships and have each other’s backs. The last four years we’ve been successful, a lot of these guys are trying to follow in their older brothers or older cousins footsteps and that’s big. We have a lot of family lines throughout the EC glass program and having older siblings or brothers and seniors that have been part of the program on the boys or girls side, they know what to expect,” E.C. Glass head coach Eddie Ranuska explained.