Butler strong down stretch, Heat hold off Celtics 130-124

Miami Heat's Gabe Vincent, left, passes the ball as Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum, center, and Tristan Thompson, right, try to block in the first half of a basketball game, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON – Jimmy Butler had 26 points and 11 assists to help the Miami Heat hold off the Boston Celtics 130-124 Sunday as the teams fight for position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

Duncan Robinson added 22 points and Bam Adebayo finished with 20 for Miami, which increased its lead over Boston to two games for sixth place in the standings. The Heat (37-31) now have the same record as fifth-place Atlanta, but the Hawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

It is the first of two straight games between Miami and Boston, which meet for the final time during the regular season on Tuesday.

Evan Fournier scored 30 points to lead the Celtics (35-33), who have lost three out of four as they try to avoid the play-in round of the playoffs. Jayson Tatum added 29 points and Kemba Walker finished with 18.

Miami led by as many as 26 in the first half before Boston stormed back, opening the third quarter on a 22-8 run to get within 12 points.

The Celtics kept chipping away and trimmed it all the way to 113-107 with 4:51 to play on a layup by Kemba Walker.

It was 118-109 when Fournier got free in the corner for a 3. But Robinson answered with his own 3 on Miami’s ensuing possession to push the lead back to 121-112.

Walker turned over on Boston’s next trip and Adebayo put it back in to get the lead back to double digits.

