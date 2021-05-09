Curry makes 11 3s, scores 49 points to help Warriors roll

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, center, shoots a 3-pointer against Oklahoma City Thunder's Isaiah Roby during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Saturday, May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry scored 49 points in 29 minutes and matched his season best with 11 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-97 on Saturday night.

Curry shot 14 of 26 overall and 11 of 21 beyond the arc while fans serenaded him with chants of “MVP! MVP!” as they have ever since being allowed back in Chase Center. He made five 3s in the first quarter, one in the second and five more in the third before sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

“I appreciate the love,” Curry said. “Nights like tonight, you want to get off to a good start knowing we should win this game. When you see the first two go down you start to find another level of confidence … and try to create an avalanche from there.”

It’s the fifth time in the last 15 games and seventh game overall this season that Curry has had 10 or more 3s in a game, breaking his own single-season record of six set in 2018-19.

“It seems like he’s just always spectacular these days and tonight he topped it, like really spectacular,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “When he got going in the third, we had about 4,000 fans in the stands and you could hear ever one of them in anticipation of the ball going into the hoop. It’s amazing. He’s just an incredible player. In an era where the 3-point shot is king, Steph is the best one of them all.”

Draymond Green had 15 points and 13 assists to help the Warriors to their second win over the Thunder in three days. Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points, and Jordan Poole had 16.

Golden State remained a half-game ahead of Memphis for eighth place in the West. The two teams play each other in the regular season finale May 16 at Chase Center.

Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 points and Luguentz Dort added 16 for Oklahoma City. The Thunder have lost six straight and 20 of 21.

