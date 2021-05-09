McIlroy ends 18 months without winning at Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy holds the trophy after winning during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament at Quail Hollow on Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Rory McIlroy finally won when he least expected it, and it was as sweet as he could have imagined.

Only after he hung on for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship, his first title in 18 months, did he reveal his neck locked up during his final practice session and if not for a late tee time Thursday, he would have had to withdraw.

And when he seized control Sunday afternoon with back-to-back birdies from the bunker down the stretch, he started to get ahead of himself thinking how cool it would be to see his wife and 8-month-old daughter waiting to celebrate with him on their first Mother's Day.

The finishing stretch at Quail Hollow snapped him back to reality. He hit a 7-iron safely over the water on the 17th, and caddie Harry Diamond wisely talked him into taking a penalty drop from a dangerous lie in a hazard on the closing hole. He two-putted from 45 feet for bogey, a 3-under 68 and a one-shot victory.

The moment with Erica and little Poppy was what he imagined. So was that trophy.

“It's tough to get over the line, especially if you haven't done it in a while,” McIlroy said, a winner at Quail Hollow for the third time. "It's such a funny week, knowing my game was pretty good and then having my neck lock up on the range and sitting here Sunday night with the trophy.

“Just glad I got through it.”

Abraham Ancer finished runner-up for the fourth time in his career as he seeks his first title. Ancer wasn't part of the picture until he ran off three straight birdies late that briefly gave him a share of the lead, and nearly closed with a fourth birdie when his 35-foot putt on No. 18 grazed the lip. He shot 66.

