Stephen Curry's late 3 lifts Warriors past Jazz 119-116

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry needed every bit from his supporting cast for the Golden State Warriors to secure a play-in berth, then found his shooting touch right when it mattered most.

Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left moments after missing from deep, and finished with 36 points to lead the Warriors past the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz 119-116 on Monday night to keep hold of the eighth seed in the playoff race.

“It's huge when we can get a number of players to score, because Steph draws so much attention guys are going to be open,” coach Steve Kerr said, praising the balance. “... That’s what we need. We can’t expect Steph to carry us every night offensively.”

Jordan Poole's Curry-like 52-footer at the third-quarter buzzer went to replay review and stood, giving Golden State an 89-75 lead and serious momentum going into the final 12 minutes before Utah's furious comeback effort in the closing minutes.

“We've been trying to get JP to shoot that shot all year,” Kent Bazemore said.

Curry, coming off a 49-point performance with 11 3-pointers in 29 minutes in Saturday’s 136-97 thumping of the Thunder, wasn't nearly as sharp — but everybody else did plenty to take the pressure off.

“I thought the half-court defense did a really good job containing Steph and these guys,” said Utah’s Rudy Gobert, who grabbed 16 rebounds. “It comes down to the details. I think it was a good test for us. We came up short. We might see them again.”

Curry went just 1 of 5 from deep in the first half then wound up 11 of 25 from the floor overall and 3 for 13 on 3s.

