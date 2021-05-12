Heat clinch playoff spot with 129-121 victory over Celtics

Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier (94) tries to block a shot by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON – Tyler Herro scored 24 points and the Miami Heat clinched a playoff spot and locked the Boston Celtics into the play-in tournament Tuesday night with a 129-121 victory.

Miami moved into a tie with idle Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The surging Heat won for the 10th time in 13 games. They have three games left in the regular season.

“It does mean something. We don't want to act like it's nothing," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It's not everything we want.”

Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson each scored 22 points, Kendrick Nunn had 18 and Goran Dragic 17 for the Heat. They swept the two-game series in Boston.

“To have a chance to play for everything is what everyone wants to do,” Robinson said. “It's a good first step.”

Miami star Jimmy Butler had 13 before missing the second half with an eye injury.

Kemba Walker led the Celtics in their regular-season home finale with 36 points. Jayson Tatum scored 33 and Evan Fournier 20. Boston has lost seven of 10.

“It's a pride thing," Walker said. “Individually, we've all got to look into the mirror and say: ‘Are we giving everything we’ve got?' And to be honest, we're not.”

