Hillcats stay undefeated, down Red Sox in Salem home opener

Salem, Va. – Salem waited more than 600 days to play baseball on their home field. Lynchburg was happy to spoil the return with a 10-1 win. The Hillcats pounded Salem pitching for 16 hits. The visitors took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, then added three in the 5th, two more in the 6th, and four in the 9th for good measure, and the 10-1 victory. Lynchburg remains perfect in 2021 at 7-0.

Xzavion Curry went five innings, giving up just one hit and striking out seven. He claimed the victory. Salem starter Jeremy Wu-Yelland gave up one earned run in three innings and took the loss. The same two teams will play five more times in the new extended series schedules of the restructured Low-A East league.