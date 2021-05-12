Radford settles on familiar area name for new football coach

Radford, Va. – Crist is a name football fans in the NRV and all of SW Virginia know well. Michael Crist is leaving Virginia high in bristol..to become the new bobcats coach in Radford. Crist is the son of Blacksburg’s legendary head man--David Crist. The elder Crist coached the Bruins for 40 years, winning a pair of state titles. Micheal Crist was an assistant at Blacksburg under his father, as well as Brookville, Warren Co. and Amherst Co. before taking the Virginia High job. Crist’s record was 33-49 in eight years at Virginia High, which is a stop without much recent football success to speak of before his arrival. He managed 5 playoff appearances and one trip to the second round. He’ll be introduced in Radford on Monday.