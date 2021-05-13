LEADING OFF: Yanks' outbreak, Miley chases Vander Meer

New York Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner, left, center fielder Aaron Hicks, center, and right fielder Aaron Judge celebrate after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

A look at what's happening around the majors Friday:

COVID CONCERN

The virus-stricken Yankees are set to open a series in Baltimore a day after revealing shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated and having previously had COVID-19.

Torres is among eight so-called breakthrough positives among the Yankees — people who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

“Certainly unexpected,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Torres. “Obviously everyone, Major League Baseball, that’s in charge of testing is looking into that. The variants that could be out there if that is the case.”

The Yankees also have three coaches and four traveling staffers who have tested positive. Boone said all eight are asymptomatic but continue to test positive.

The Yankees said the team is undergoing additional testing and contact tracing, with the assistance of the baseball commissioner’s office and its medical experts. The New York State Department of Health is advising the team.

