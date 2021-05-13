Virginia Tech softball ready to seize opportunity in postseason play

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Their talent? Unlimited. Their execution? Has room for improvement. But the Virginia Tech softball team sees that as a positive as they enter the ACC Tournament.

“I think we could’ve played a little better this year overall,” said Virginia Tech head coach Pete D’Amour. “But, at the end of the year when you’re sitting comfortably in the postseason, it speaks volume to where the program is.”

The Hokies are ranked 20th in the nation, fourth in the ACC with an unpredictable hitting machine on offense with four players batting at .300 or better.

“We have so much talent on this team and we’re so deep, that you can take all the starters out now and put another 9 out there and it would be exactly the same,” said Hokies sophomore Jayme Bailey. “So you have to find who’s hot and go with it.”

D’Amour says it’s one of the most talented lineups he’s ever had, which is why it’s troubling that as a team they’re batting under .300.

“We’re such good hitters that we get ourselves out a lot so we don’t strikeout a lot but on the flip side we put balls in play that maybe we shouldn’t,” D’Amour said.

“One of our big things is leaving runners on base. So we’ll get our runners on but won’t cash in,” Bailey said.

The Hokies opponents find themselves striking out a lot, thanks to ace pitcher and ACC Pitcher of the Year, Keely Rochard.