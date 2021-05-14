Cloudy icon
Sports

Plesac takes no-hitter into 8th as Indians top Mariners 4-2

Tim Booth

Associated Press

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac throws to a Seattle Mariners batter during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE – Zach Plesac's day started with a frantic search for a pair of cleats after learning he'd left his normal road spikes behind in Cleveland.

After a replacement pair was found, Plesac came within six outs of ending the longest no-hitter drought in the majors.

“I felt the energy of it happening,” Plesac said. “You could feel it in the air, really.”

Plesac took his no-hit bid into the eighth inning, nearly throwing Cleveland's first no-no in 40 years, and the Indians held on for a 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.

The anticipated debuts of Seattle prospects Jarred Kelenic and Logan Gilbert were overshadowed by a masterful pitching performance from Plesac.

His attempt at Cleveland’s first no-hitter since 1981 ended when J.P. Crawford led off the eighth with a line-drive single that just cleared the glove of leaping shortstop Amed Rosario. It came on a changeup that had baffled Seattle's hitters for most of the night.

This one stayed up in the zone and ended Plesac's shot at history.

“I made a couple good pitches to J.P., and then my change, it was working for me all night so I felt comfortable throwing it,” Plesac said. “But I just kind of spun through instead of getting through and it kind of stayed over the plate, allowed him to get the bat on it.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.