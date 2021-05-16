Anderson hitless for 6, Freeman 250th HR, Braves top Brewers

Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE – Ian Anderson flirted with a no-hit bid, and he knew it.

Anderson took his try into the seventh inning, Freddie Freeman hit his 250th career home run and the Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 on Saturday night.

“I was thinking about it,” Anderson said. “Nowadays, there’s scoreboards everywhere. It’s hard not to see it.”

Anderson (3-1) cruised through the first six innings, mixing a 96 mph fastball, an effective changeup and an even slower curveball that kept the Brewers guessing.

The 23-year-old right-hander walked four and struck out four before the Brewers ended Anderson’s bid in the seventh. Daniel Vogelbach blooped a leadoff single to center and Pablo Reyes followed with a double that chased Anderson.

“I feel good,” Anderson said after throwing a career-high 110 pitches. “I feel good. I like pitching deep into games like that. It was a little frustrating not to be able to get the outs that last inning.”

The Braves’ bullpen had a rough go against the Toronto Blue Jays and got swept in a three-game series. Not against the Brewers, though.

A. J. Minter, Chris Martin and Will Smith each threw a scoreless inning of relief.

