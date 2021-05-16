Goalkeeper Alisson heads his way into EPL history books

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool at the Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, England, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Laurence Griffiths/Pool via AP)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson made the 80-meter journey into West Bromwich Albion's penalty area more in hope than any expectation of scoring the goal that would keep alive his team's chances of reaching the Champions League.

After all, he'd never scored a goal in his career. No Liverpool 'keeper had in a competitive game.

One textbook header from a corner changed all that in one of the most sensational moments of this or any Premier League season. Alisson — with his gloves on and unmissable in his black shirt and shorts — found space in the middle of the area to glance a header into the bottom corner from a perfect delivery by Trent Alexander-Arnold and secure Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 win on Sunday.

Alisson got up off the ground and was immediately mobbed by his teammates. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was speechless in his technical area.

A goalkeeper had scored for just the sixth time in Premier League history — none of the previous five had been a winner.

And Liverpool, against all the odds, could dream once again of the Champions League with one week left of the season.

“You can’t explain a lot of things in life," the Brazil international said. “For me, the only reason for those types of things is God — he put his hand on my head today and I’m feeling really blessed.”

Alisson dedicated the goal to his father, José Agostinho Becker, who drowned in February after going for a swim on his property in the southern city of Lavras do Sul in Brazil.