No. 4 Lynchburg earns Tournament opening win over Pfeiffer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – No. 4 Lynchburg defeated Pfeiffer 26-11 in the First Round of the NCAA DIII Men’s Lacrosse Tournament.

The Hornets were the aggressor from start to finish, outshooting the Falcons 70-30 while the teams 26 goals set a new mark in the programs Tournament history. Lynchburg also tallied 42 total points and 16 assists.

Ryan Kenney led the team with 6 goals while Kyle Lewis led with 6 assists.

“We play a little bit of a different style and we push the tempo as much as we can and we kind of caught them a couple times in subbing game and things like that so I was really happy for that,” said Lynchburg head coach Steve Koudelka.

“Coach Koudelka harps on coming out fast and keeping a foot on the pedal so coming out strong today was good and we were able to keep the lead the whole game,” said Hornets attacker Kyle Lewis.

“Very exciting, I think the mentality of the team is just we’re not satisfied. We’re hungry, we definitely take one game at a time. We enjoy the win a little bit but it’s back to work because we have a game tomorrow,” said Ryan Kenney.

The Hornets will now play Stevens in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at 2 p.m.