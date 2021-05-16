Cloudy icon
On to the next: No. 4 Lynchburg advances to NCAA DIII Lax quarterfinals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – No. 4 Lynchburg defeated Stevens 14-8 on Sunday afternoon to advance to the NCAA Division III Lacrosse quarterfinals. This will be the Hornets fourth appearance in the Elite 8 in program history.

The Hornets outscored the Ducks 7-1 in the second quarter to create some breathing room and an eventual 11-3 second half lead.

Trammel Robinson led Lynchburg with four goals, while Patrick Moore made 14 saves.

Lynchburg will now return to the national quarterfinals for the first time since 2017. They will play Christopher Newport for the third time this season, first time ever in the NCAA Tournament. This will be one of two quarterfinal matchups at the Salisbury site.

