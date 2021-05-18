Ohtani hits 13th home run, Trout injured in Angels' victory

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates with Taylor Ward (3) and Juan Lagares (19) after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, May 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. All three scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 13th home run and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the slumping Cleveland Indians 7-4 on Monday night after star outfielder Mike Trout was injured early.

Trout strained his right calf in the first inning. The three-time AL MVP was limping after running to third on an inning-ending popup.

Ohtani drove Sam Hentges' fastball into the seats in right-center during a five-run second to give the Angels a 6-1 lead. The Japanese superstar, who hit the go-ahead homer with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday at Boston, has gone deep in consecutive games twice this season.

Juan Lagares put the Angels in front earlier in the inning with a two-run double.

Ohtani has six career homers in 12 games against the Indians. That is his second-most against a non-AL West opponent.

Anthony Rendon added three hits for the Angels, who got their 10-game homestand off to a strong start. Tony Watson (2-1), the second of seven Los Angeles pitchers, earned the win and Raisel Iglesias picked up his seventh save.

Cesar Hernandez, Franmil Reyes and Harold Ramirez homered for Cleveland, which has dropped four straight. It was only the second time in 20 games that the Indians lost when scoring four or more runs.

Hentges (1-1) allowed six runs and five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

