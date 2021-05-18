Pujols delivers RBI in debut, Dodgers top Diamondbacks 3-1

Los Angeles Dodgers' Albert Pujols bats during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Monday, May 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES – Albert Pujols delivered an RBI single in his Dodgers debut, and Walker Buehler pitched seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball in Los Angeles' 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Pujols went 1 for 4 while playing first base and batting cleanup for the defending World Series champions, who added the 10-time All-Star on Monday after the Los Angeles Angels cut him earlier this month.

After getting loud cheers from the Dodger Stadium crowd and flying out to left in his first at-bat, the 41-year-old Pujols drove Madison Bumgarner's 0-2 pitch up the middle to score Mookie Betts in the third inning.

Pujols got his 3,254th hit and his 2,113th RBI — the second-most in major league history since it became an official stat. The fifth-leading home run hitter in baseball history was batting .198 in his 10th season with the Angels when they cut him.

Will Smith homered and doubled for the Dodgers, who have won five of six on their nine-game homestand. Gavin Lux added an RBI single in the eighth.

Ad

Eduardo Escobar had an RBI single in the eighth for Arizona, which opened a four-game series at Chavez Ravine with its fifth loss in six games.

Buehler (2-0) dominated the Diamondbacks except for one wild stretch to earn his first victory in six starts since April 9. Allowing only an infield single by Josh Rojas in the first inning, Buehler struck out seven despite walking four — more walks than he had issued in his first seven starts combined.

Buehler faltered in the fourth inning when he issued three consecutive one-out walks, but he escaped the jam.

Ad