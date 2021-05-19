LEADING OFF: Trout sidelined, Kluber faces Rangers

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Wednesday:
TROUT TROUBLE
Angels star Mike Trout could be out past the All-Star break after straining his right calf on the bases.
Trout is expected to miss six to eight weeks. The three-time AL MVP made an early exit Monday night in a 7-4 win over Cleveland. He came up limping when he ran toward third on a popup that ended the first inning.
“I felt a pop,” Trout said. "I knew it was bad when it happened. I’ve never felt anything like this before.”
Trout leads the majors with a 1.090 OPS. The outfielder is hitting .333 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs.
