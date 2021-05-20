Swan song? Biles gearing up for one more Olympic ride

Gymnast Simone Biles answers a question during an interview after a training session Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

SPRING, Texas – Simone Biles hops up in a chair and lets out a small sigh.

“Only 12 more weeks,” the greatest gymnast of her generation and any other says with a hint of wistfulness.

Not 12 weeks until the Tokyo Olympics begin. But until they're over.

Don't misunderstand. This summer, the 24-year-old has every intention on becoming the first woman to repeat as Olympic champion in more than a half-century. To drag, push and pull her sport into the future. To use her ever-expanding platform to advocate for real, substantive change within USA Gymnastics as it tries to emerge from the rubble of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

Still. Biles is tired. The five years since her glorious star turn in Rio de Janeiro — when she won four gold medals and five in all — have taken a toll. On her mind. On her spirit. And definitely on her big toes, which remain in her words “shattered.”

She needs a break. Probably an extended one. Maybe a permanent one.

“She’s ready for the next phase,” said Cecile Landi, who along with husband Laurent has served as Biles' coach since the fall of 2017.

For now, history beckons.

