Back in PGA, grateful Branden Grace shrugs off tough finish

Branden Grace, of South Africa, watches his tee shot on the 16 tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – With everything Branden Grace has been through on and off the golf course in the past nine months, a tough finish to fall out of the lead at the PGA Championship wasn't that big a deal.

Grace, a 33-year-old South African with a low ball flight that works well in windy conditions, was the only player ahead of Phil Mickelson early Friday afternoon at Kiawah Island when his tee shot on the wicked par-3 17th hole missed short and right and found the water, leading to double bogey.

Grace followed with a bogey on the tough finishing hole to shoot a 1-under 71 and post 3-under 141 through two rounds, two strokes behind Mickelson.

“You kind of knew that final stretch was going to play tough. I want to say, even with that bad couple of holes, I still got the most out of my round,” Grace said. “I hit some shots where I shouldn't have and I made some up-and-downs. I'll take it.”

It was a victory of sorts for Grace to have a tee time in the PGA Championship. Last August, Grace was one birdie out of the lead through 36 holes at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, when he tested positive for COVID-19. He had to pull out of that tournament and the PGA the following week at Harding Park in San Francisco.

He was able to play in the subsequent PGA Tour event, the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, after a cross-country ride in an RV.

“I think I've seen more of America than most Americans, let me put it that way, and it took me four days to get there,” Grace said.

That wasn't the worst thing to happen to Grace during the pandemic. His father died of COVID-19 in January. Two months later, Grace closed eagle-birdie to win the Puerto Rico Open by one shot and earn a spot in this year's PGA.

