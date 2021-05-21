Tanev scores late, Penguins beat Islanders 5-4 in Game 3

Pittsburgh Penguins' Brandon Tanev (13) celebrates with Brian Dumoulin (8) and Teddy Blueger (53) after scoring a goal during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Penguins won 5-4. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

UNIONDALE, N.Y. – Brandon Tanev scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:36 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Islanders 5-4 in Game 3 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Jeff Carter scored twice, Kris Letang had a goal and two assists, and Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins. Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots.

Cal Clutterbuck scored twice, Scott Mayfield had a goal and two assists, and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for New York. Semyon Varlamov finished with 22 saves.

Game 4 is Saturday at Nassau Coliseum.

With 3:02 remaining, Brock Nelson had a look at an open net at the left of the crease after Jarry knocked Beauvillier's shot away — but Sidney Crosby made a diving stab at Nelson's potential tying shot, causing it to soar above the crossbar and keeping Pittsburgh ahead.

Trailing 3-1 after two periods, the Islanders pulled within one early in the third. Casey Cizikas got the puck on the right side after Mayfield fired a shot from the right point, and he slid it over to Clutterbuck, who quickly put it in from the left side at 3:46.

Tempers flared after the Islanders nearly tied the score less than two minutes later. There was pushing and shoving and all 10 skaters on the ice were sent to the box with roughing penalties. Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel received a double-minor, putting the Islanders on the power play.

Just 19 seconds into the man advantage, Mathew Barzal found Beauvillier on the right side and he quickly put it in to tie it at 5:54.

