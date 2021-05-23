Giants' Kazmir, 37, fine vs Dodgers in 1st MLB try since '16

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Scott Kazmir delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 22, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO – Late Friday night, Gabe Kapler called old teammate Scott Kazmir with wonderful news: The veteran left-hander was needed in San Francisco to start the next day.

The Giants called up the 37-year-old Kazmir from Triple-A Sacramento to make his first big league appearance since 2016, when he went 10-6 with a 4.56 ERA over 26 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who just so happened to be his opponent Saturday at Oracle Park.

“It was actually pretty gratifying to be able to deliver that to him and actually through the phone I could tell that he was smiling,” said Kapler, who played with Kazmir for Tampa Bay in 2009.

Kazmir quickly surrendered a two-out splash homer to Max Muncy in the first inning — the ball into McCovey Cove beyond right field traveled an estimated 423 feet with an exit velocity of 108.2 mph.

Kazmir pitched four innings, allowing only one run and two hits. He walked none, struck out two and exited after 55 pitches against the World Series champions.

“It’s been a long journey for him and really kind of proud," Kapler said before the game. “He and I were teammates a long time ago and I know that the journey hasn’t been the easiest one for him. It’s a pretty cool story."

Highly touted when he was drafted in the first round by the New York Mets in 2002 out of high school in Houston, Kazmir is now with his seventh major league club in 13 years.

A three-time All-Star, Kazmir pitched in independent ball last year, determined to make a comeback.

