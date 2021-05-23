Nets recover from stars' slow start, beat Celtics 104-93

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, left, reaches for the ball in front of Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

NEW YORK – Maybe it was Boston's defense. It could have even been Brooklyn's own fans.

Whatever the reason, something had the Nets' Big Three out of rhythm to start the playoff opener.

Once the second half arrived, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden went from way off to off and running.

Durant had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Irving scored 29 points and the Nets recovered from their superstars' frigid start to beat the Celtics 104-93 on Saturday night.

“I think once your energy’s focused on the defensive side of the ball, it will start to turn for you,” Durant said. “So you saw that for us in the second half.”

Harden finished with 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in just the ninth appearance of the season for the trio. The three combined to go 0 for 11 from 3-point range in the first half, then stormed out of the locker room with an 18-4 run to open the third and swing the lead the Nets' way for good.

The Nets announced a sellout crowd of 14,391 after playing in fully or mostly empty arenas for most of the season. Harden said the loud crowd was an adjustment.

“It just threw me off a little bit, but second half we got more comfortable and the shots started falling,” he said.

