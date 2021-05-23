Preds beat Canes 4-3 in double OT again to tie series at 2-2

Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen celebrates after scoring a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Luke Kunin scored his second goal at 16:10 of the second overtime and the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Sunday to tie the first-round series 2-2.

Kunin broke his stick and went to the bench for another. He then skated up and beat Alex Nedeljkovic from the inside edge of the left circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund.

Goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 58 saves to ensure this series will return to Nashville. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Carolina.

Ryan Johansen and Nick Cousins each scored a goal, and Mattias Ekholm and Mikael Granlund each had two assists.

This was the first time both teams had gone to multiple overtimes in back-to-back games in a series. Nashville improved to 5-3 winning in double overtime for the second straight game, while Carolina dropped to 1-7 overall with one loss while still the Hartford Whalers.

Brock McGinn had his first two-game game in the postseason, and Vincent Trocheck also had a goal for Carolina. Jordan Martinook added two assists.

The catfish had been barely carried off when Nashville caught Carolina in a line change, and Kunin beat Nedeljkovic with a backhander through his legs at 57 seconds for his first this series. Trocheck tied it, batting in the puck off Martin Necas' shot in a flurry around Saros at 18:03 of the first.

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour complained about how his Hurricanes were fighting the refs after 14 penalties through Games 2 and 3. His lobbying for officials to call it both ways netted Carolina two power plays in the first period.

