Riley has another 2-HR game as Braves overwhelm Pirates 7-1

Atlanta Braves Austin Riley watches his two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Tami Chappel)

ATLANTA – Austin Riley drove in five runs while hitting two of Atlanta three homers and the Braves capped their impressive power display in the series by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 on Sunday.

Dansby Swanson added a two-run homer. The Braves hit 15 homers, adding to their major league lead, while winning three of four games against the Pirates.

Max Fried (2-2) allowed one run and four hits and three walks in seven innings. It was his fourth consecutive start allowing only one run. After finishing April with an 11.45 ERA, the left-hander has lowered the mark to 4.63.

Fried enjoyed strong support from Atlanta's suddenly productive lineup.

After losing the opening game of the four-game series 6-4 on Thursday night, the Braves outscored the Pirates 33-3 in three consecutive wins. They hit seven homers, including Riley's first career two-homer game, in a 20-1 win on Friday night.

Riley's second two-homer game of the series on Sunday gave him nine for the season, but he hasn't relied only on power. An eight-game hitting streak has lifted his batting average to .320. Entering the game, he ranked second in the NL with his .412 on-base percentage.

Ozzie Albies had two hits and scored three runs. Albies, who homered from both sides of the plate in Saturday's 6-1 win, had three in the series.

Bryan Reynolds' double to the left-field corner drove in Adam Frazier in the first inning. The Pirates didn't manage another run off Fried.