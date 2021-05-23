Shu's late eagle creates big swing in first career LPGA win

Jessica Korda watches her tee shot on the second tee during the final round of the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship golf tournament in Williamsburg, Va., Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Wei-Ling Shu eagled the par-5 15th hole Sunday, creating a four-shot swing that gave her a two-shot lead, and won the LPGA Tour’s Pure Silk Championship for her first career victory.

She closed with a 3-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271, two shots clear of playing partner Moriya Jutanugarn.

Jutanugarn had a 70. Jessica Korda was third at 10 under after a 70.

Shu’s eagle, aided by a fortuitous bounce that left her with a very makeable putt, came as Jutanugarn, who started the hole with a two-shot lead, drove into a bunker, needed two shots to get out, hit her approach to the edge of the green and three-putted for a double bogey.

And it all happened on the easiest hole on the course, again showing it can also be the decisive one.

The victory for the 26-year-old from Taiwan, in her 147th career start, was all but assured with another birdie on the par-4 16th that stretched her lead to three. And it came on a sweltering day on the Kingsmill Resort's James River Course with parched fairways and greens that were fast and firm for all four rounds — unusual for May in Virginia.

Ad

For much of the day, the battle for the lead was like a juggling act.

Jessica Korda pulled into a three-way tie for the lead with third-round co-leaders Shu and Jutanugarn with a birdie at the par-4 sixth while Jutanugarn bogeyed and Hsu made par. Korda went ahead two holes later with a par when her two playing partners bogeyed.