EURO 2020: Fans rewarded for UEFA's multi-country event

FILE - In this Sunday, April 25, 2021 file photo, journalists are reflected in the Euro 2020 soccer tournament trophy at the National Arena stadium, a tournament venue, in Bucharest, Romania. UEFA set itself a challenge deciding nine years ago to let a dozen cities around Europe host its marquee European Championship in 2020. The multi-country project means more fans can see their own team in a stadium than if Euro 2020 was being traditionally hosted by a single nation amid international travel restrictions. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

GENEVA – It seemed ambitious nine years ago when UEFA said it would organize the 2020 European Championship in 13 different cities around the continent.

It seemed optimistic last year when UEFA decided to stick to a 12-city plan after postponing Euro 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic was declared.

Now Euro 2020 will kick off in 11 cities, separated by four time zones and up to 4,700 kilometers (3,000 miles).

Yet the quirky, one-time-only hosting plan looks to be the best result fans could hope for with the coronavirus continuing to limit international travel.

Nine of the 11 hosts — all except Azerbaijan and Romania — qualified for the 24-team tournament, giving tens of thousands of fans the chance to see at least two home games.

That’s a better outcome than having a single host nation, like France in 2016 and Germany in 2024, which most likely would have had to shut borders to many visiting fans. Back in 2012, the strongest bidder for the 2020 tournament was Turkey, a country which just had the Champions League final taken away for the second straight year.

“We have a big advantage that we have a lot of home teams,” UEFA tournament director Martin Kallen told The Associated Press.

More than 50,000 Hungarian fans could be inside Puskas Arena in Budapest to watch the host team play World Cup champion France and defending European champion Portugal in Group F. About 30,000 Russians should be allowed in the stadium in St. Petersburg to see their team host top-ranked Belgium and neighboring Finland in Group B.

