Rays win 11th in a row, score 7 in 11th to beat Toronto 14-8

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Francisco Mejía hit a tiebreaking, two-run single during a seven-run burst in the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won their 11th straight game, outlasting the Toronto Blue Jays 14-8 on Monday.
Tampa Bay moved within one win of the team record for consecutive victories. In 2004, playing as the Devil Rays, they won 12 in a row under manager Lou Piniella.
“When we support each other, we can do anything," Mejía said through a translator. “Keep on having that motivation, good thing can happen.”
After both teams scored twice in the 10th to make it 7-all, the Rays erupted.
Mejía's hit came off Joel Payamps (0-2) with the bases loaded. Randy Arozarena doubled home a run, Austin Meadows had an RBI grounder, Manuel Margot knocked in two with a triple and Mike Brosseau added an RBI single against Tim Mayza.
“Just outstanding at-bats,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “It was a good back and forth game.”
Mejía had a 12th-inning grand slam in the Rays' 9-7 win over Toronto on Friday night.
A day after the Rays drew five walks during a four-run rally in the ninth to win 6-4, Tampa Bay batters walked seven times. Rays pitchers, meanwhile, walked none.