1st and 10 Honors: Kameron Burns and Drake McDaniel

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In the coming days and weeks, the 1st and 10 crew will be looking back on what was a shortened yet unique and fun 2020 high school football season, by honoring our season award winners.

We start things in Lynchburg where Heritage quarterback Kameron Burns earned week one honors after leading the Pioneers to a 62-7 over Liberty. Burns passed for 176 yards and 3 touchdowns while rushing for 2 more.

Kameron Burns 1st and 10 Player of the Week trophy presentation

Just up the street at nearby Brookville High School, their signal caller Drake McDaniel garnered week four honors. The sophomore led the Bees past the Pioneers 28-7, with 230 yards passing, 2 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing. Both Seminole District athletes considered it a blessing to be able to suit up this past Spring.

Brookville's Drake McDaniel 1st and 10 Player of the Week trophy presentation

“For me, staying mentally ready was huge because this season had a whole lot of stuff, tribulations to deal with, especially with COVID,” said Burns. “We had to stay focused, the whole team stayed focused all the way through.”

“It was special this season because we didn’t think we’d have a team or have a season at first and then we grinded all the way through-- 11 or 12 months-- nothing but football,” McDaniel said. “Then we came back, did our thing, lost in playoffs but 6 games we progressed every single game.”