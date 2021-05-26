Heritage had 7 student athletes commit to college

Heritage had 7 commit to play sports at the next level

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Heritage had a signing group of seven commit to continue academic and athletic college careers on Wednesday.

1,000 point scorer for the Pioneers basketball program, Jacobi Lambert, committed to Patrick Henry Community College.

The girls track program had three signees: Tya Blake is heading to East Tennessee State University, Kaelynn Hawkins will attend St. Francis University while Graysen Arnold is heading to Appalachian State University.

From the football team, Bre’Andre Horsley and Emerson Komen will go to McDougle Technical Institute Preparatory. And Zach Ferguson will suit up for Bridgewater College.